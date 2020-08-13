Mt. Juliet commissioners approved their annual community grants Monday during their regular meeting, allocating nearly $300,000 for several local organizations and agencies, with more than half of that amount going to the Mt. Juliet Library.
The group committed $297,575 to more than 30 entities, including the largest amount to one organization — $156,000 — for the library. That is the same amount the city gave the library last year. The commissioners also took $30,000 from the commuter train station budget and committed the same amount to the Regional Transit Authority of Middle Tennessee, which operates the WeGo (formerly Music City Star) train.
The commissioners committed $15,000 (down from $50,000 last year) to the Mt. Juliet baseball and softball leagues, $10,000 (down from $20,000 last year) to the Mt. Juliet Youth Football and Cheerleading organization, $7,500 to the West Wilson Basketball League and $7,500 to the Challenger League.
The commissioners also approved $15,000 for the Mt. Juliet Senior Citizens Center.
“(Seniors) have really been at loss without having their exercise. They are isolated. We are currently calling. We’ve made 1,200 wellness checks,” Mt. Juliet Seniors Citizens Center director Valissa Saindon said. “We are keeping up and checking with them.”
Saindon said the center was forced to cancel two of its largest fundraisers this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has faced revenue loss and a 78 percent downturn in membership renewals due to the pandemic.
Mt. Juliet Help Center board member Rachel Lloyd addressed the commission and noted the center has remained open throughout the pandemic. The commissioners allocated $5,500 to the help center, which provided 464 boxes this summer through its summer food program for school-aged children.
The commissioners also allocated $2,500 to Wilson Books from Birth, which has received some funding from the group since 2005.
Wilson Books from Birth director Peggy Simpson said since that time, the organization has delivered more than 800,000 books to Wilson County children. Currently, the organization serves about 5,900 children with 45 percent of those in the Mt. Juliet area, according to Simpson.
Other donations include: Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, $6,000; Lantern Lane Farms, $5,000; Charis Health Center, $7,250; and Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels, $8,000. Other organizations also received smaller amounts.