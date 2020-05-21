A Wilson County businessman said he has plans to turn property he owns in the heart of Mt. Juliet into a tourist destination.
Judd Sellars said that there are plans for a Dunkin Donuts, a potential country music stars’ museum, a small convention center and even a hotel adjacent to the Incredible Christmas Place under construction on N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Sellars, who owns Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Hendersonville, now owns close to eight acres of property there after purchasing an historic brick building across the street from the commuter train station. He said he paid $550,000 for the property. Additionally, Sellars bought two adjoining homes behind the historic building.
The Incredible Christmas Place and Dunkin Donuts will take up about 3.12 acres of the property, he said.
Sellars said there are “really cool” plans for the property.
“I am talking with some country music legends about a museum located there,” he said.
As far as a hotel on the property, Sellars indicated it would be a popular site.
“We are so close to Nashville and people could stay here for so much less,” he said. “Lodging on the outskirts in this rare-type environment would be much cheaper and fun. I’d like it to have some type of entertainment and a small convention center for about 200-300 people. I’d like Mt. Juliet to be a town stop on a Nashville area tour. For this hotel, we are in the early stage of planning.”
He said he’d like to see events like corporate conventions and retreats, as well as large church events, at the facility. He said he is planning for a 2021 opening for everything there.