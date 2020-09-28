While construction of The Christmas Place store is chugging right along in Mt. Juliet, it still will miss this Christmas season.
The timeline for construction of the year-round Christmas-themed shopping destination across from the WeGo train station was pushed back a bit, store officials said.
Judd Sellars, who owns the funeral home across the street from the store, is overseeing the $3 million, 12,000-square-foot project.
“We are now right on schedule,” he said. “It’s scheduled for The Christmas Place people for the end of first quarter 2021 (March or April).”
Groundbreaking for the store took place in September 2019 with a projected opening this Thanksgiving. Store owners Toby and Karen Barnes, along with daughter Kristin, and son-in-law Mark Jackson, have a sister store, The Incredible Christmas Place, near the Smoky Mountains.
“We didn’t want to rush the opening,” Kristin said. “We want to put things together in the right way. It was an internal decision. Everyone loves Christmas, even year-round.”
Kristin Barnes said part of the store will be a four-story bell tower that can play holiday music year-round. The bell tower is visible already on the construction site.
“We have already begun buying, planning and constructing displays for the new store,” she said. “We have an amazing product selection and themes planned and cannot wait to unveil it next year.”
The Christmas Place spokesperson Chad Netherland said the Mt. Juliet store will be a smaller version of the one in Pigeon Forge (40,000 square feet).
“But in itself, it (Mt. Juliet store) will be a regional draw as well,” he said. “It’s such a cute town and a great pairing with draws from Nashville and way beyond. This Mt. Juliet store may not have as much as the one in Pigeon Forge, but it will still have the same variety of Christmas trees, ornaments and all things Christmas from head to toe. One hundred percent Christmas.”
Sellars said he plans to build a Dunkin store next to The Christmas Place. He expects the donut store to open next July.
Sellars owns nearly eight acres of land near The Christmas Store in downtown Mt. Juliet.
“Some months ago, I bought back the historic red brick building by the railroad tracks (adjacent to The Christmas Store lot). It joins my other property there,” he said.
That purchase cost about $550,000, said Sellars.
Additionally, Sellars bought two adjoining homes behind the historic building (touted as one of Mt. Juliet’s oldest buildings). Part of Sellars’ plans for the land include some type of country music museum, he said.
He reiterated the historic red brick building on the property will not be torn down.