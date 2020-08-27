A Mt. Juliet pastor said last Saturday’s overnight vandalism of his church is directly related to Sunday’s scheduled visit by political figure Roger Stone.
One large-lettered comment spray painted on the side of the church referred to Stone.
“We are absolutely fired up in our fan base,” Global Vision Bible Church Pastor Greg Locke said Monday. “We will just tighten up security and we will have more people here than ever.”
The outside pulpit and several brick and vinyl exterior church walls were spray painted with messages. One wall had the words “Locke & Stone Will Burn in Hell.” Locke said the last person to leave the church was at 8 p.m. Saturday night and church goers found the graffiti at 7 a.m. Sunday and called him.
According to a Wilson County Sherriff’s Office incident report written by Deputy Justin Smith when he arrived on Aug. 23 at the church located at 2060 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd., “Locke stated someone during the night time hours on Saturday, August 22, 2020 leading up to this day had come onto the property and spray painted multiple items.”
The report lists damage to the church sign, siding to rental tent, three rental folding chairs, a brick wall on the side of the church facing the west, and the entire vinyl siding on the northwest side of the church.
The vandals did not enter the church. Locke did not reveal estimated cost of damages.
The report states the tent stage area, including the pulpit area, had the message, “We are watching.”
“I spoke with the pastor at which he stated he has had many threats in the past due to his online following at which it will be unknown who would have done this,” Smith wrote in his report.
Locke said Stone is going to give a testimony on Sunday. Locke said after he announced on social media Stone would visit, he received “lots of threats.”
“We had about 220 phone calls in 48 hours with threats,” he said. “There were a lot of names, the ‘F’ word and screaming, and threats.
“We have so much push back from social media. I am disappointed with the vandalism, but I am not surprised.”
Locked said Stone will bring his own security personnel. A usual Sunday service has about 500 congregants, Locke said, but this Sunday he expects more.
“It’s always standing room only,” he said. “I expect this Sunday more than 800. Stone is undeterred and neither are we.”