Because a Mt. Juliet city employee tested positive for COVID-19, most city employees were instructed not to return to the building until April 13, instead working remotely from home if they are able.
City Manager Kenny Martin told the Wilson Post last week that at the time he was in self-quarantine as a precaution and is concerned about his “friend” and “colleague” who tested positive.
“We found out late afternoon on Tuesday, April 1,” he said.
He said the employee is “resting well at home.” The employee’s last day at work was March 27. A professional cleaning service sanitized the city hall offices and common areas, Martin said.
“To ensure we continue to do our part to limit the spread of the virus, I have instructed all City Hall staff not to report to City Hall until Monday, April 13,” Martin said. “I’ve been in contact with local health officials to ensure our plan aligns with prevention guidelines, and they all agreed this was the best approach.”
Martin said the affected employee’s main duties were not at city hall.
“Their main duties were out in the field, but since this employee did have access to city hall, we decided to close city hall and conduct a deep cleaning and sanitizing,” he said.
According to Martin, no other employees will be tested unless they show symptoms or signs of possible infection.
Employees from the finance, city beautification, planning and zoning, building codes (excluding inspectors), and human resources departments were working from home.
Martin said city meetings will be conducted electronically. The next city commission meeting is scheduled for April 13. The first city commission meeting held under the new safety regulations was at city hall, although it was closed to the public.