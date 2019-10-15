A Mt. Juliet commissioner conducted a poll on social media to gauge residents’ positions if Regal Cinema’s Providence Stadium 14 discussed serving beer and wine.
Those who responded overwhelming opposed alcohol sales at the Mt. Juliet movie theater.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele, who was appointed in August, put the poll on social media sites Hip Mt. Juliet (77,000 members) and the Next Door site for neighborhoods in District 4. The theater is in Milele’s district.
A manager who answered the phone at the Providence theater said that customers do occasionally request that alcohol be available at the movie theater. The movie theater at Opry Mills and a theater in Franklin both serve alcohol.
“The reason I am taking the poll is I’ve heard it discussed around and I wanted to be proactive if the issue ever came up at City Commission,” Milele said. “I just wanted to be a little informed on the general pulse of residents.”
Milele posted the poll Sept. 23.
“On both polls, the answer was overwhelmingly no,” Milele said.
She said the majority of comments posted on the Hip Mt. Juliet site said there are many places in Mt. Juliet that have alcohol already available.
“Generally, the comments said people wanted the theater to be family friendly and that if people wanted a drink, they could go to the many places right in the area and get a drink, then go to the movies,” Milele said.
Proponents of the idea posted that they’ve experienced movie theaters with alcohol and they like to go and relax with a glass of wine or beer while watching, Milele said.
Milele said she does not support a plan of alcohol sales at movie theaters.
“There are so many places that serve alcohol around here, and let’s keep the theater a family oriented type-thing,” she said.