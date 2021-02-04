The Mt. Juliet Commission is scheduled to discuss a residential development plan for property that was the former Windtree Golf Course during next week’s meeting at Mt. Juliet City Hall.
Windtree Pines is the working name for the potential development on 193 acres on Nonaville Road that would feature 423 lots — 373 single-family lots and 50 townhomes. The project would feature five lot sizes that range from 6,500 square feet to 17,000 square feet averaging 10,600 square feet.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission forwarded a positive recommendation to the commission on a land use amendment for the property and preliminary master plan for the development.
“This is one of the better plans I’ve seen for this property, so I really appreciate developer and engineers listening to our comments,” Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said.
Planned amenities for the development include playgrounds, sports courts, putting greens, a 12,310-square-foot clubhouse and accompanying pool, dog park, frisbee golf course, fishing pier and kayak launch. Developers plan to utilize the existing golf cart paths for greenway trails.
“The amenities for this project are on the heavy side and I couldn’t be more thrilled with what they’ve submitted to us. They have also included a trailhead and the associated restroom facility open to the public along the greenway trail in the back,” Hamblen said.
“This is the best one they’ve brought in to me,” said Bobby Franklin, a member of the planning commission. “I’m not going to sit here and say that this is a horrible development by any stretch because it’s not. It does bring a lot. There are a lot of pluses on this — walking trails, amenity package — there’s a lot of good in this development. There’s going to be a lot of stuff in this development. It’s going to be very difficult to move around in there.”
Mt. Juliet Planning Commissioner vice-chairperson Chuck Turner spearheaded the commission’s concerns centered around the smaller lot sizes featured in the preliminary master plan, primarily 110 lots of 6,500 square feet and 168 lots of 7,000 square feet.
“I just wish some of these lots were larger,” he said. “If you look at Providence, Baird Farms and Jackson Hills, you know. All of those have the larger lots and they’re selling like hotcakes,” Turner said.
Hamblen noted the first plans for the property called for minimum lot sizes of 4,500 square feet, which was increased after feedback from the city’s planning department.
“So, they’ve definitely addressed some of our comments,” said Hamblen, who said the department favored minimum lot sizes of 7,500 square feet.
Developers said a site distance study for possible improvements along with additional traffic lanes would be conducted.
The Windtree Golf Course close in November 2017 after 27 years of operation. The former golf clubhouse burned to the ground in December 2018.