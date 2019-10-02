City of Mt. Juliet Director of Public Works Jessica Gore has announced her resignation effective Oct. 2 to go back to private practice.
Gore was hired in April 2014 to replace the retiring Marlin Keel as Director of Public Works and City Engineer.
She will be replaced by Deputy Director Andy Barlow.
“I am sincerely appreciative of the opportunities, experience, and knowledge I have gained during my tenor here,” Gore said. “When I arrived, I challenged the public works team to be accountable and take ownership of their work. I have found that they were more than willing to do so, taking pride in all the work we have done. I believe the interdepartmental relationships are stronger than ever here. I am most sad about leaving them, but am confident that they will continue to deliver long after I am gone.”
Gore said she will start her own business to provide engineering and development services, which is what she did prior to her tenure at the city. Her office will be in Mt. Juliet.
She said her new career path was a “serious decision.”
“Isn’t working for yourself the American Dream?” she said.
She hopes to work with the city on future projects, along with other projects.
“I don’t take change lightly,” Gore said. “However, moving from the private sector to the city more than five years ago was also a big change. Sometimes opportunities come, you pray about it, and the timing seems right.”
Some of Gore’s larger projects over the past five years began with Keel, but were completed under her supervision.
“The largest one that comes to mind were the north and south sewerage facility upgrades and associated pump stations,” Gore said. “Those projects totaled nearly $8 million. Completion of design, acquisition of right of way, and construction of Golden Bear Gateway was a $40 million investment.”
Gore said she leaves many projects for Barlow and Matt White to oversee, including the Town Center Trail, the Mt. Juliet Road widening over Interstate 40, Lebanon Road sidewalks and greenway projects.