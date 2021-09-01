A July beach vacation to Panama City turned on a surreal dime for the Hastings family when they found themselves not enjoying the surf, but instead being hurled into a whirlwind of a diagnosis that started out with weird spots on the body of Knox, 12.
“I guess I could say the shock of it all is slowly wearing off and now we are leaning in on each other, with our heads down and ready to kick this thing,” Jordan Hastings, a Fire Department of Mt. Juliet engineer, said last Friday.
The second day of their summer vacation became a life-changing, stint at two Florida hospitals and then a LifeFlight trip back to Nashville to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
“It all started so weird a few days before we left on vacation on July 24,” said Hastings. “We noticed Knox’s lymph nodes were swollen, but he had no pain or sore throat, and we figured whatever it was he’d fought off. We left for Panama and he said he felt a little nauseous, but nothing more. That night he swam and enjoyed the hot tub. Knox woke up with little red dots all over his body inside his mouth and nose and ears. They didn’t hurt.”
The diagnosis in Panama was T-Cell ALL Leukemia.
Knox is a strong-willed boy who turned 12 on Aug. 21. The family lives in the Walter Hill community in Rutherford County. The past few years Jordan has come to Mt. Juliet every week to the fire department to drive the fire engines, work the lights and sirens and the pumps. He said recovery from this type of leukemia has an initial prognosis of 80 percent to 85 percent recovery.
“Knox has had a couple of chemo rounds at Vanderbilt, and overall, he’s done well, but at times he’s been pretty miserable,” Jordan said. “He’s had chemo once a week, the past five weeks.”
Knox, who is homeschooled and starting sixth grade, has up to eight months of treatment ahead.
“We draw strength from him,” said Jordan of his son who has his dad’s brown eyes and light hair. “He is so strong and positive. He’s handling it all like a soldier. We always tried to instill in him to look on the positive side of things. And, he is.”
The first responders
FDMJ Cpt. Andrew Hassler organized last Saturday’s pancake breakfast fundraiser in Mt. Juliet.
Already, $34,290 has been donated to a fund for Knox’s medical expenses through Hassler’s efforts. Last Saturday, hundreds of people paid $10 for pancakes and sausage at the fundraiser that had the parking lot full at the Mt. Juliet Community Center.
Hassler said organizing this first of many planned fundraisers was a heart thing for him. He explained he and his wife had twins more than two months early.
“We then had five kids,” said Hassler. “Jordan helped us out so much. I’m am more than ready to do a payback for my friend. This situation calls for it all. He called me on July 21 with the news. I was on shift and it was 4:30 in the afternoon. I had known about the rash, but I knew the call only meant bad news. He told me the bloodwork showed leukemia. Knox is their only child. The oncologist said they caught it early and immediately began treating.”
The aroma in the community center room was insane with sausage, pancakes and syrup. Rehab 23 spokesperson Linn Yeager said Houston’s Meat Market donated 300 pounds of sausage, and Courtney’s Restaurant did the same. Cracker Barrel donated all the butter and little bottles of maple syrup for each plate. Just Love Coffee donated their beverage.
“This is wonderful,” said Hassler. “This community steps up, whether it’s tornadoes or floods or a firefighter friend.”
Rehab volunteers Jim Carroll and Scott Gunderson said they’d already flipped 500 pancakes by 10 a.m. and another group stacked another 200.
“We ran out of batter and got some more,” he said.
FDMS Chief Jamie Luffman was on hand with many members of the department. Their presence at the front of Charlie Daniels Parkway had lights flashing and a blinking sign that shouted “Flap Jacks Here”. Several engines were on hand.
“We are a family,” said Luffman. “We talk about our first families at home, and the fire hall is our second family. Devastating news like this is a shock and sorrow and we do whatever we can to support our family members.”
Hastings said that Luffman was understanding about certain times he could not be on shift.
“We are working with the family,” Luffman said. “We work with finance and human resources and our crew sometimes donate their comp time and more. This allows Jordan to concentrate on Knox.”
Last weekend, Jordan said Knox was chilling and up to some homeschooling. The family dog, Monroe, snuggles at times and Knox has some friends who keep in touch. YouTube is an outlet, as well as some new Xbox games.
“Knox is taking it like a champ and is in good spirits,” his mother, Megan, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Jordan and I are devastated. We see the pain and heartbreak in each other’s eyes and we start crying all over again. Rinse, repeat. We are those parents now. The parents of a child with cancer. We will be each other’s rocks and will be the strongest we can be for Knox.”