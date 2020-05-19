The annual Honoring America’s Flag event in Mt. Juliet will go on as scheduled over the Memorial Day holiday, but the event will move to a different location for this year.
The new site is the Jones Family Park at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and Ole Lebanon Dirt Road. Event organizers American Legion Tyler Cates Post 281 and the Exchange Club also said the usual display of 400 American flags has been reduced to 200, and the organizations will not be asking for donations.
“It’s for the community,” said Pat Unger with Post 281. “It is still a patriotic event during these dark times to give a piece of light with the American flags and to honor those who served our county and lost their lives.”
Since its inception, the field of flags was set up at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street in front of the commuter train station. Unger said that the construction of the train station’s parking lot prevents having the event there this year.
“After visiting the field site where the construction of the new train station parking is ongoing, and walking the area that is not under construction, and considering there is really no access to the untouched area — there is no way we can have the flag event there,” Unger said.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin offered organizers the Jones Family Park site. There is a dog park, Frisbee area and golf driving range at the site beside the open field.
The flags will be on display May 21-25 (Memorial Day). The site will be lit at night. However, the opening and ending ceremonies will not take place this year.
“In light of the situation we are in, we (Post 281 and Exchange Club) wanted to do something for the community by sponsoring an uplifting patriotic event to hopefully give people a few days of goodwill, hope, patriotism and encouragement and maybe put a smile on everyone’s face,” Unger said.
Nancy Britt with the American Legion will have 80 flags to sell to interested buyers.