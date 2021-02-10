It took 10 years but the future of the property that was the former Windtree Golf Course in Mt. Juliet is one step away from being finalized as Mt. Juliet city leaders approved plans on a first reading for the site Monday night.
Windtree Pines, planned for 193 acres on Nonaville Road, would feature 423 lots — 373 single-family lots and 50 townhomes.
If approved on second reading, the estimated time for construction of the first round of residences is 18 months, with the total development estimated to take eight years to complete.
“This is actually the best plan we’ve seen for this site,” said Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen, noting discussion and planning has taken place about the future of the site for about 10 years. “It is long overdue for a good plan, and we are excited for the amenities that’s it’s bringing for those future residents and the improvements on Nonaville. I think it’s a good plan and addresses all of our comments.”
The project would feature five lot sizes that range from 6,500 square feet to 17,000 square feet and averaging 10,600 square feet.
Planned amenities for the development include playgrounds, sports courts, putting greens, a 12,310-square-foot clubhouse and pool, dog park, frisbee golf course, fishing pier and kayak launch. Developers plan to use the existing golf cart paths for greenway trails.
Plans also include a trailhead and restroom facility open to the public along the greenway trail, according to Hamblen.
Mt. Juliet Commissioner Jennifer Milele highlighted concerns shared by other commissioners during the meeting.
“My concerns are flooding, Nonaville Road improvements, which, I know it’s in the plans, and rentals,” Milele said.
Milele said her concerns also include blasting and lighting.
The Windtree Golf Course close in November 2017 after 27 years of operation. The former golf clubhouse burned to the ground in December 2018.