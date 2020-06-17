Approximately 125 people showed up to a peaceful march for justice prompted by two siblings at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet last Friday morning.
Moms and kids helped to plan the event that began at the Mt. Juliet Community Center and ended at the Mt. Juliet Police Department adjacent to the park. There were dozens of families participating – all wearing masks, practicing social distancing as best they could and holding signs that read “I am young, but not blind”, “Black Lives Matter”, “Black Lives Matter; all mothers were summoned when George Floyd cried out for his momma” and dozens more such sentiments.
The call for the peaceful march began when two siblings, Bennett, 11 and sister Elizabeth, 9, went to their mom, Rachel Gilmore, to ask if they could do something about injustice. Patty Scobaria Clark, a friend of Rachel and mother of Julian, 4, went to Gilmore and asked if there were any local marches.
“Two days ago, we put up signs in the yard (at Willoughby Station) that said ‘Black Lives Matter’ and we had such a positive response to them. Someone knocked on our door to say thank you and my two kids asked if we could plan a peaceful march,” Gilmore said.
Within 48 hours after just a few social media posts, the effort took hold. An online announcement called the event “Mt. Juliet Moms and Kids Standing up for Justice and Equality.”
Both Bennett and Elizabeth had strong voices on the matter.
“We are the next generation,” said Bennett. “Kids know racism is a huge problem and I want kids to know they can help stop racism.”
His sister agreed with him.
“I am here because if parents might be racists, that doesn’t necessarily mean their kids are,” said Elizabeth. “We are young and a lot of people may think we don’t know a lot, but we have our own minds.”
Mt. Juliet resident Layne Crutsinger said she was excited to join the march.
“I wanted to take part in a successful, accessible and safe march for justice,” she said. “I think it’s fantastic we are doing this for the kids. They see and watch.”
Pastor Steven Handy from McKendree United Methodist Church in Nashville offered a prayer at the march while participants sat on the grass at the entrance to the police department.
“We don’t have the right to take a life,” he said. “I am so proud of these two young kids who had the audacity to do something and not just say something. I am more hopeful today than I was 14 days ago. There is a new spirit and that spirit cannot be controlled by evil.”
After the crowd sang “Lean on Me,” Mt. Juliet Chief of Police James Hambrick stood in the center of the group and expressed his appreciation. Hambrick had met with the Gilmore family prior to the event and gave his approval.
“Thank you,” he said. “…you are giving voice to stop injustice. This is good. The fact it’s 2020 and we have still to have conversations about racism is appalling. Thanks for this peaceful protest. We are committed to justice and treating citizens the way they should be treated. We are not the enemy. The events that brought us here today, we are against that. We are here for unity and righteousness.”