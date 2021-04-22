The City of Mt. Juliet hosted a virtual public meeting to give information about the proposed Lebanon Road widening project from Park Glen Drive to east of Golden Bear Gateway.
The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phases. The purpose of the meeting was to provide the public the opportunity to review the proposed improvements.
According to the information provided, the project will realign the existing two-lane roadway to a five-lane roadway with bicycle lanes and curbs and gutters.
A PowerPoint presentation showed the proposed project includes two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, one 12-foot, two-way center lane, two 5-foot bicycle lanes, and curb and gutter on both sides within a 94-foot right-of way. These improvements are planned primarily along the south side of Lebanon Road. The proposed project manager is Justin Eckel with Volkert, Inc.
The total project length is about 0.68 miles with a projected cost of $25.3 million. The projected grant funding sits at $24.269 million. Local funded is expected to pay the final $1,031 million. Project development began when it was placed in the city’s capital spending plan in the 2018 fiscal year. Since that time, it has been included in the IMPROVE Act, which has expanded the scope and incorporated the Tennessee Department of Transportation into the project.
Right-of-way acquisition will begin either in the 2021 or 2022 fiscal year, with construction possibly starting in the 2023 fiscal year. Construction should take approximately 18-24 months.
According to the PowerPoint, the purpose of the improvements is to increase the capacity of Lebanon Road, “which would result in improvements to travel times and easing of congestion on Lebanon Road.”
Other purposes noted were growing travel demand and the inability to handle the current and projected traffic volumes given the two-lane capacity.
Plan presenters said environmental studies are under way, including air quality, noise, relocations, traffic and safety engineering and natural resources.