Leading up to Christmas day, there are opportunities in Mt. Juliet to see some twinkling holiday lights from your car or during an organized neighborhood walk.
The Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee will have its sixth annual walking tour to view lights displays in the Jackson Hills Subdivision on Monday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
According to BPAC spokesperson Steve Armstrong, the walk could last up to two hours and the Mt. Juliet Police Department will escort the participants. The walking tour will take place at the Jackson Hills subdivision and will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the clubhouse parking lot located at the corner of Golden Bear Gateway and Vanner Road, he said.
Participants should park at Mt. Juliet High School or at the greenway trail head on Woodridge Place.
The wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. A flashlight is also recommended.
Mt. Juliet District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele was elected BPAC chair at its last meeting, taking over for Art Giles.
“The BPAC’s regular focus is on walking, biking and running infrastructure and hosting this annual Christmas light walk encourages our residents to see the splendor of Christmas from a different perspective, and get a little exercise,” Milele said.
Another way to see Christmas decorated houses is to take an unofficial driving tour to see the city’s “Lights of Joy Across Mt. Juliet” holiday lights contest winners.
According to the Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Department, there were over 100 participants this year.
Each of the six winners received a $100 gift card and a sign to display. The winners are:
Classic Christmas Award: Lovejoy Family, 201 Farrier Way, Jackson Hills neighborhood;
Best Theme Award: Hudson Family (Support Our Troops & Hometown Heroes Theme), 3209 Charleston Way, The Village of Providence neighborhood;
The Griswold Award: Noel Family, 1000 Port Stewart Ct., Willoughby Station neighborhood;
City Neighbor Award (outside of the city limits): Hughes Family, 600 Rebel Rd, near Old Hickory Lake;
Best Business Award: Sister’s WhimZy, 2396 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.;
Best Business Runner-Up Award: Smiley Thai and Sushi, 11356 Lebanon Rd.
For the locations of all of the lights contest participants, go to http://mtjuliet-tn.gov/1570/Lights-of-Joy-Across-Mt-Juliet.