The Wilson Post sent a series of questions to the two qualified candidates running for mayor of Mt. Juliet. Here are the responses for James Maness and Dan Walker.
JAMES MANESS
Current occupation: Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor
What is the first issue you would address after taking office and why?
The first thing is public safety. We have the funds and means to do so and can with some simple legislative changes. Mt. Juliet is a growing city, and politics have no place in public safety.
What is your plan for Mt. Juliet’s economic recovery from the virus shutdown and tornado?
The best way to recover an economy is to never shut it down in the first place. Overall, the city has done well after the tornado. We saw a dip after the tornado, but sales tax collections are up 30% for the last several months compared to last year’s numbers. However, we still have businesses struggling. We have to minimize our taxes and fees. Remove barriers for businesses.
Many families are attracted to Mt. Juliet. What, if any, recreational opportunities can be improved or provided for the children and teenagers of those families?
We recently approved the contract for property off Tate Lane. This will be used for new fields. The Town Center Trail will officially open in a few days. In order to attract private activities such as bowling and skate centers, we need a district where we can allow cost-effective building and still maintain our high standards as a city. Some of our current standards make buildings of this size impossible for businesses to operate. We need more options for our youth.
What are your plans for housing growth that also addresses criticism of too many residential developments in the city?
I will continue to improve our controlled approach to development that maintains and improves our existing property values while minimizing negative impacts on traffic, safety and schools. While everyone has some right to develop their land, we can demand high standards, infrastructure improvements and work with developers to reduce the potential overall tax burden on residents.
Wilson County was named the fastest growing county in the state last year. What are your plans to address the city’s rapid population increase?
We recently adopted the transportation plan for the city. The first goal is to move on these projects as quickly as possible and work with development to improve our transportation system to avoid costs falling on taxpayers. In areas where that is not an option, the city should do the work and assess the cost back to development when and if the area builds out. The second goal is to see that our fire department is staffed at the right level for our growing city. The third goal is passing the parks plan and setting five and ten-year goals for parks and greenways.
DAN WALKER
Current occupation: Pricing Administrator for Lochinvar, LLC.
What is the first issue you would address after taking office and why?
My first issue to address will be jobs for our young adults moving out in society. I will bring together the business and community leaders to establish a High-Tech Enterprise Zone to cordon off land for the sole purpose of attracting high paying and high-quality jobs. They will be in the fields of software engineering, biotech engineering, agri-tech companies and the like. I imagine young adults living in high rise condos downtown and backfilling empty passenger train cars from Nashville to Mt. Juliet. This will help to increase ridership and instill more rapid stops along the rail line into Nashville. Our public schools are teaching computer program coding on both middle and high school levels. These young adults need to have high-quality jobs and I aim to deliver these for our community along with many of my peers. The future is here and it is ready now.
What is your plan for Mt. Juliet’s economic recovery from the virus shutdown and tornado?
I will work closely with all of the available government resources at the state and federal level. I will work alongside City Manager Kenny Martin if there are any situations of insurance companies shirking their responsibilities in making any business whole after their losses. I will also be in close contact with local bankers and Ray Render, Deputy District Director for Congressman John Rose. I will ensure if anyone needs assistance from the Small Business Administration, we will bring any necessary resources to bear for them.
Many families are attracted to Mt. Juliet. What, if any, recreational opportunities can be improved or provided for the children and teenagers of those families?
There are several recreational resources we need to continue to look at. The city needs to continue with the greenways, bike paths and sidewalk construction initiative with government grant applications combined with infrastructure build out by new community developments. There is also a need for a community center such as a YMCA that has indoor facilities for year-round physical activity in a family friendly environment. As mayor of Mt. Juliet I will optimize our opportunities for larger outdoor park areas to foster community and healthy lifestyles. A good portion of our newer population is senior adults. We need to raise the funds to build a new senior adult center to house an ever-expanding population and build on the great programs they provide.
What are your plans for housing growth that also addresses criticism of too many residential developments in the city?
Housing development is on the rise because of our low taxes and great school system. The best way to address this is to follow the comprehensive growth plan developed by the City Planner and several other professionals. We need to stand strong on the zoning plans written and developed so as to keep density and growth in check as laid out by previous administrations. With every instance of granting a zoning variance we stray further from our vision and initial plans for the city. This can cause us to turn into urban sprawl and decay that can get out of hand over time.
Wilson County was named the fastest growing county in the state last year. What are your plans to address the city’s rapid population increase?
My plans are to develop an ad hoc committee to work hand-in-hand with the Public Works Committee. They will be tasked with maintaining a constant presence in the Nashville area with the Greater Nashville Regional Council, TDOT and other funding agencies for road projects. Our team of active and retired professionals will be ready to seize upon any scenario where another community falls behind in any phase of their infrastructure building program. We will be at the ready to step in to move ahead in line to ramp up some of the needed road construction. This group will meet on a regular basis and be conferenced in with our State Rep. Susan Lynn and State Sen. Mark Pody. We all need to stay on the same page to move our agenda forward. There is strength in numbers and our team needs to be in constant communication while displaying diplomacy and tactfulness amongst our neighboring cities.