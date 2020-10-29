Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. High 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.