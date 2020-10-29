Mt. Juliet beloved friend, mother, “cheerleader” and “giver” Christi Cooper Burgess passed away last week after a six-year battle with a rare disease.
Burgess, 53, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis in 2015, according to her close friend Amy Breedlove.
She is survived by two daughters, two brothers and her parents. Friends said daughters Faith and Jordan were her world. Faith is a senior at Friendship Christian School and Jordan has opened her own business.
Even while Burgess endured years of treatment and pain from her disease, friends said she fought with grace, determination and a fierceness.
Burgess was a 1985 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and an employee at Lyttle Fox Therapy in Mt. Juliet.
Breedlove, a high school classmate, was somber and spoke quietly about her friend of many years.
“We worked out together and even ran with each other the day before transverse myelitis hit her,” she said. “The disease caused her a lot of pain. It’s very rare.”
“Yes, I was shocked. And, heartbroken. Everyone is in shock. We knew she was in a lot of pain, but she’s not now. She will be greatly missed.”
Breedlove heads MJ4Hope and said Burgess was one of the first two recipients of the organization’s outreach to MJHS alumni in need of hope during a time of crisis five years ago.
“She was the catalyst for the organization,” Breedlove said. “When she was not in the hospital, she was there for the organization. She would help get donations, go to every committee meeting, stuff bags and so much more.”
There was a MJ4Hope Halloween 5K Parkinson’s Fun Walk scheduled at Charlie Daniels Park on Oct. 31 and they both were going to participate.
“One of the last things she said to me was I should wait on her, and she would catch up,” Breedlove whispered.
“She was a cheerleader in high school. But, for years, she cheered on this community and humankind.”
Burgess would go with Breedlove to potential MJ4Hope recipients.
Marquita Hall, co-owner of Sister’s WhimZy in Mt. Juliet, and business partner Carmelita Stafford, said they shared Breedlove’s reaction.
Hall said she met Burgess 14 year ago when they worked out at Oakwood Commons.
“It seems we all, always knew her,” Hall said. “She simply was in our universe. She woke up one day with this disease and she fought tooth and nail to be a good mom to her two kids.”
Sister’s WhimZy’s conducted a lot of fundraisers for Burgess.
“Just recently, Christi walked her youngest on the field at Senior Night at Friendship Christian,” Hall said. “She had so much strength.”
An example of Burgess’ caring happened when COVID-19 hit.
“Christi was so worried when we had to close the shop and she paid our utility bill,” Hall said.
Burgess wanted the payment to be anonymous.
“This shows how giving, optimistic and generous of heart she was,” said Hall.
Hall’s husband died nearly four years ago.
“I’ve personally been through loss and when I think of those two beautiful girls it’s hard for me to handle it,” she said.
Last week there was a celebration of life at Providence United Methodist Church and a memorial bonfire at a Cairo Bend Road site for Burgess. A donation form is available on the mj4hope.org website to help pay funeral expenses and toward Faith’s educational expenses. Breedlove said the family would allow tissue samples to be taken before the funeral to help research for the disease.
“She was beloved,” Breedlove said. “I can just hear her up in heaven saying, ‘I’m okay. Make sure my girls are okay.”