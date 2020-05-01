“Stitching for the front line” could be the motto of a Mt. Juliet neighborhood that has turned into a mask making manufacturing unit.
Jackson Hills resident Laura Maben has worked at a hospital the past 10 years, including the last five at Sumner Regional Medical Center. Earlier this month, she helped to treat COVID-19 patients who were sent there when a virus outbreak occurred at a Gallatin rehab center.
“I have never seen anything like this disease,” she said while on her way to yet another seven days on/seven days off shift. “It does not discriminate. Patients are acutely ill and no family is allowed. We are at their bedsides for them. Our nurses are amazing and make sure with Facetiming and such that someone from their family is with them.”
Maben wondered if anyone in her neighborhood could make her a cloth mask. Homemade cloth masks are worn over surgical masks to help the hospital-grade masks last longer.
Someone did.
“I got to thinking and wondered if the neighborhood could somehow make a mask for every single care giver at Sumner Regional,” Maben said. “We function as a unit. I went to our security office for them to check my mask out and wondered if we could somehow make the medical grade masks last as long as they could.”
Realtor Lynn Smith lives in the Mt. Juliet neighborhood.
“Laura kick started the whole thing,” Smith said. “She came to our women’s group and said, ‘I know it’s a big ask, but could you help me?’ ”
This was March 21.
Smith said she didn’t know how to sew, but another neighbor, Amy Allen, certainly does. A Facebook group page — Jackson Hills Mask Brigade — was created. The project morphed into about 100 neighborhood mask makers working assembly-line style to produce masks.
“Amy told me so many people responded and wanted to help,” Maben said. “I didn’t think the request could be done, but they certainly proved me wrong!”
That initial mask for Maben turned into 500 she delivered to her hospital just a few days after her request. Smith said the initial masks were made from fabric donated by local residents. Once word got out, requests came rolling in.
“Once we realized how quick the effort was going, we asked for donations and ordered fabric from Joann Fabrics,” she said.
As the masks are assembled, they move from house to house, either left on the doorstep on in the mailbox. There are a lot of late-night deliveries.
“It’s all done safely,” said Smith.
Some volunteers wash the fabric and iron it, others cut it, some prepare sew mask kits. Those who can sew stitch the masks together, and then they are washed again.
“I tried cutting and they made me stop,” Smith said with a laugh. “I’ve turned into the organizer and supply chain person and keep up a spread sheet.”
This small manufacturing operation has turned out huge numbers of masks for the Sumner hospital but also for employees at trucking companies, Publix, firefighters, EMTs, Mt. Juliet Police Department, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.
About nine to 12 masks can be made from a yard of fabric. As of last week, 300-plus yards had been used. About 95 masks are made each day and sometimes up to 200.
“When I’ve delivered masks peoples’ reaction to me is thankfulness,” Maben said. “They see it as a sign of support from the community. They know because they are on the front line they are appreciated. People are so touched.”
As of last week, 2,873 masks were completed and distributed. Smith said she expects 3,500 masks to be completed by the end of this week.
“Our total requests are 4,375 and rising,” she said. “By the time we are finished, I expect we’ll make 5,500 to 6,000 masks.”
All of the sewers said Maben is their inspiration as she dons her scrubs each day on long shifts at the hospital.
“I have the best neighbors and friends,” she said. “They see a need to fulfill and they step up without question. This effort has sustained itself and only has grown stronger.”