The city of Mt. Juliet has taken the first step toward expanding its current police headquarters with a unanimous first reading by city commissioners to approve $2.5 million (combined with $500,000 in state grants) for expansion needs.
“As you know, our number one priority is our citizens and keeping them safe,” Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said. “The (March) tornado was a perfect example of why hardening our police department and emergency communications is so very important.”
While this was an initial approval to approve $3 million toward expansion needs, plans are also being discussed for an additional $3 million for other department requests.
The ordinance on first reading amended the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget to allocate funds for design, engineering, construction and expansion of the department located adjacent to Charlie Daniels Park. The department selected The Architect Workshop for design and engineer services.
Seven years ago, the city bought a former church building on Charlie Daniels Parkway to house police headquarters at $1.8 million (property, building and renovation) with 14,000 square feet. At that time, there were 46 police officers, and 17 more have been added in seven years, according to MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler.
The $3 million would pay for a 10,000-square-foot expansion of the current building expected to start next spring. The project would expand the police and fire dispatch center, a city emergency coordination center, administrative offices and an entire-building generator.
According to Chandler, the police and fire dispatch center would have six work stations and one supervisor office; an emergency operations center would be adjacent to the dispatch center; police administration offices for the chief, deputy chief, captain, division lieutenants, and unit supervisors.
Chandler said while building expansion plans were being discussed prior to the March 3 tornado that wiped out parts of Mt. Juliet, that weather event significant impact renewed discussions.
“We saw the school down the road destroyed, and countless homes leveled on March 3,” Chandler said “We were in fear of what that looked like. It was devastating for everyone. If that happened to our current setup today, we could have had crippled operations. We need to have a strong structure. Talks of expansion and beefing up started again after the tornado.”
Chandler said that future department improvements have been prioritized.
Under consideration for “Priority Two” at a cost of $1 million is evidence expansion that would include an additional large general evidence storage room, two partitioned fenced sections, one evidence clerk office and a two bay garages. This would be a 5,000-square-foot expansion.
“Priority Three” would cost around $1 million for garage/equipment storage at 5,000 square feet.
“We have current, high priced vehicles stored outside in elements that deteriorate the life of the vehicles,” Chandler said.
That project would include storage for drones, uniforms and other items. Also planned are six garage bays, loft storage area and two dog kennels.
“Priority Four” would cost about $245,000 to cover the entire building with bricks for improved protection from gunfire and improve the communications tower.
“People could attack us for some reason,” said Chandler.
“Priority Five” would cost about $700,000 to remodel the officers’ briefing room and locker room, Chandler said.
Chandler said it would not be cost effective to build a new building. He said Brentwood just spent $29 million on a new facility. Murfreesboro spent $40 million on a new building and Lebanon spent $8 million on renovations.