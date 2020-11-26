Mt. Juliet is planning to extend its recently completed greenway to Mt. Juliet Elementary School to help ease traffic during school hours on West Division Street.
The trail currently runs from the WeGo (Music City Star) train station to South Greenhill Road.
The final phase of the trail construction will connect the Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon Estates neighborhoods to MJE. The construction cost is estimated at $1,436,120, with the city expected to pay at least 20 percent ($287,224).
Mt. Juliet’s Public Works Department applied for a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant at the beginning of October and is expected to receive a response next month.
The 10-foot-wide paved path will be approximately 3,000 feet in length and will end at the school. A city official predicted a completion date of 2024 if the city receives the grant.
Mt. Juliet Deputy Public Works Director Matt White said Phase III of the greenway construction will include a new trailhead near MJE and pedestrian signal upgrades to the traffic signal at South Greenhill Road, where the trail currently ends.
“The primary purposes are extension of the city’s greenway network and providing a multi-modal connection from the Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon neighborhoods to the Mt. Juliet Elementary School,” White said. “The greenway will create a strong interaction between residential and school land uses to promote alternative forms of transportation and help alleviate congestion in and around the school. At present, MJE is fully reliant on automotive or bussing forms of transportation with no non-motorized connectivity.”
MJES drop-off and pick-up times are characterized with heavy congestion at and around the school. Anyone driving down West Division or trying to get out of South Greenhill Road has encountered bumper to bumper traffic at school start and end times.
The project will provide a connection to MJES by crossing West Division Street.
“With the trail crossing West Division Street at an unsignalized location, necessary safety items included in the project will be either a raised crosswalk or similarly constructed speed tables on both approaches to the crosswalk,” White said. “This permanent traffic calming feature will slow traffic down at the crossing, and has proven to be effective elsewhere in the city where speeding is an issue. Also, there would be a trailhead parking lot directly across the street from the school.”
White said the school’s crossing guard will assist students walking across the street to the school.
If the city is awarded the grant, Mt. Juliet Deputy Director Andrew Barlow will bring the project to the Board of Commissioners for approval to add to the city’s capital project budget. If approved, the city will advertise to select an engineering consultant for the design.
“Depending on the size of the project, it typically takes two to three years to complete the design, right-of-way acquisition, and utility coordination phases,” White said. “Once those steps are complete and we receive TDOT approval, we can then bid the project and ultimately begin construction.”
There are currently no plans to extend the trail further west after Phase III.
Another component to Phase III project is a separate, city-funded project that is currently in the design phase. That plan is to build a path along South Greenhill Road from the Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon Estates neighborhoods to the greenway trailhead at West Division Street.