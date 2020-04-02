The Mt. Juliet Police Department wants to ensure elementary school-aged children have a birthday celebration despite coronavirus precautions of social distancing.
Officers will show up curbside at the child’s house, flash their blue lights, play “Happy Birthday” over the car’s loudspeaker and provide a small gift to the child who is celebrating a birthday.
Mt. Juliet residents with an elementary school-aged child who has a birthday during the coronavirus physical distancing period are eligible for this opportunity. To arrange a birthday visit, fill out a form available at mjpd.org.