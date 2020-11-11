Concerns raised during the Mt. Juliet Commission meeting Monday caused a delay in a purchase agreement that would’ve brought 30 acres to the city’s ownership for park land.
The commission agreed to hold a work session before further discussing plans to purchase 30 acres at 120 Southwest Cook Rd. for $1.4 million. The property, known as the Hayes property, is adjacent to land proposed for the Providence Central development.
The commission and property representative Jeremy Hayes disagreed on a portion of the plans that would allow the Hayes family to buy back the property at any point if it is no longer used for park land.
“It’s worth over ($3 million) right now,” said Hayes, who said the property dates back to his great-grandparents. “With everything being built up around it, it’s just a way to honor my family — honor my grandfather specifically — by always having a park there.”
“I’m very concerned about that — the buyback clause. I’ve never seen that in a land contract in my life,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty, who said he doesn’t want to tie down future commissioners with the stipulations because of the Providence Central development.
“I have seen these provisions where the property’s donated and they wanted to remain a park, and if it’s never been a park then it’s deeded back,” Mt. Juliet City Attorney Gino Marchetti said.
Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee also expressed concerns about buildable portions of the land because an estimated 10 acres have some type of restriction due to easements.
Lee also estimated the city would need to build a $500,000 bridge to access the property with construction vehicles and, eventually, pedestrian vehicles until the Providence Central development is complete, which could be as long as 10 years.