Mt. Juliet will receive about $1.4 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through two claims related to the March tornado.
The largest reimbursement from the agency is $1.2 million for debris removal. Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said the funds came after the city filed a $1.6 million claim for debris removal. The State of Tennessee will reimburse $200,000, leaving the city to cover the remaining $200,000.
Hire said the total costs also include first responder assistance from Chattanooga, Smyrna and Spring Hill, which totaled $95,000.
“The city is extremely grateful to those cities for their assistance,” Hire said.
Mt. Juliet also filed a $264,000 claim for emergency protective measures — police, fire and sewer response — that FEMA approved, according to Hire. The agency will reimburse the city $198,000, while the state will reimburse $33,000 and the city will be responsible for the remaining $33,000.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper said the F-3 tornado last March damaged 1,307 residential and commercial structures throughout the county, including 396 structures in Mt. Juliet.
Crews worked to remove more than 114,000 cubic yards of debris from public roads, property and rights-of-way following the March tornado.
“The debris created by the devastating March 3, 2020 tornadoes hampered access for responders and made recovery operations and resumption of life for Wilson Countians difficult for several weeks,” Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said. “We are thankful that FEMA is providing this grant to help support these Tennesseans and provide monetary relief for debris cleanup to Wilson County.”