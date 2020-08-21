Memo Murillo says the American Dream is still alive if you work hard and fight to earn it.
The 38-year-old native of Michoacán, Mexico, has worked since he was 9, emigrated to the United States at 15, and now he is the owner of Memo’s Mexican Restaurant in Mt. Juliet.
He recently celebrated the rebranding of his restaurant, which was formerly known as El Rey Azteca.
Murillo, the oldest of six children, shouldered the financial responsibilities of his entire household. He bluntly said his father was an alcoholic in the small town in Mexico where they lived.
“He died at age 33 from cirrhosis of the liver,” Murillo said. “I was 12 years old.”
“When I was 9, I started working as a bolero (shoe shiner). Some friends were shoe cleaners so I got a carpenter to build me a wooden shoe box.”
During that time the young boy found comfort in food.
“My grandmas were good cooks and when I felt things were too much and was overwhelmed, I’d go to their houses,” Murillo recalled.
They would make tortillas every day. His grandfather, Santiago, was a farmer in Yurecuaro and taught Murillo how to plant beans and corn and all sorts of vegetables. His grandmothers would turn them into zesty salsas and tasty soups.
“These tastes and aromas of traditional Mexican food inspired my dream to one day own my own restaurant,” he said.
At 15, Murillo joined a friend to go live in the U.S. The friend’s brother worked at a restaurant and Murillo was able to secure a job as a dishwasher. His work ethic enabled him to work through the ranks to prep cook and then in the front of the house.
“There were long hours and I was lonely in the U.S.,” he said softly. “But my desire to one day own a restaurant deepened.”
And, he admits he took to drinking.
“I relied on the bottle,” he said. “It obscured the loneliness.”
His mother encouraged him to move to his sister’s home in Mt. Juliet, which he did in 2006. It led him away from the bottle.
Restaurant roots in Mt. Juliet
El Rey Azteca, the city’s first Mexican restaurant (opening in 1998), then came into his life. Murillo worked at the restaurant on the weekends and was a construction worker as well. He said despite the fact he already had a job in construction, he could not see himself far from the kitchen.
When the economy crashed in 1998, Murillo went to work at El Rey Azteca full time. It was a no go at the bank for a loan to purchase the restaurant so he went another route to find the needed money. In 2011, he along with four other investors bought El Rey Azteca.
“I wanted to change the mentality of Mexican food. It’s not fast and easy. It’s not all crispy tacos. Slowly, I am bringing authentic Mexican food to Wilson County,” he said.
In the mix was Katie. He met her in 2011. She visited the restaurant a lot because she managed the property behind it. They married in 2012 and bought out the other investors to become the restaurant’s owners in 2017.
Murillo wanted to put his own stamp — and name — on the restaurant.
“The concept is the Day of the Dead holiday. Their logo is a skull that represents rebirth and a new start,” Murillo said.
It’s decorated with heart surrounded by flourishes and curvilinear shapes. That heart, he said, is left at the feet of a particular saint at a church in hopes of a miracle.
“That miracle is my Memo’s Mexican Kitchen,” he said. “We were set to launch the rebrand in March and the coronavirus hit.”
The restaurant was closed for in-person dining for 13 weeks, but did have curbside service. During that time the owners honed the menu inspired by his traditional, family recipes and current culinary trends. His mother is the inspiration for the food served at Memo’s, said Murillo.
Her ahogada Mexican (drowned) sandwich is a favorite, as well as her huarache.
“It’s handmade cornmeal tortilla, covered with smashed pinto beans, lettuce and a protein,” Murillo said with enthusiasm. “It’s beyond authentic and delicious.”
Add in street tacos, ensaladas, nachos, fajitas, quesadillas, burritos to the menu, as well as Isabel’s Carnitas, chili Verde, tipsy chicken and carne en su jugo. Mexican shrimp and tilapia dishes are also offered.
Murillo sees himself with more locations for the restaurant within five years.
“It’s truly a dream come true,” he said. “I am proof that when you work hard and don’t give up, it doesn’t matter where you came from. You can accomplish anything.”
MEMO’S MEXICAN KITCHEN
Location: 1319 North Mt. Juliet Rd. in the Valley Center
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday
Owners: Memo Murillo and Katie Murillo
Contact: (615) 773-3611
Menu favorites: Street tacos, carnitas, chili Verde, ahogada Mexican (drowned) sandwich