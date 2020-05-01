The big bad wolf didn’t try to blow their business away; instead it was COVID-19 and its near-shutdown restrictions.
However, the co-owners of a Mt. Juliet restaurant are hanging on and lending a helping hand to those affected by the recent tornado, COVID-19 layoffs and those simply needing a paid-for, hot, home-cooked meal.
Big Bad Wolf Grill has served the community the past 13 years with indoor dining and a huge catering following. The co-owners are a married couple, Victoria and Jim LeClaire.
Carrie Bullock Fisher is a regular customer and lives in Mt. Juliet.
“When all this started, Carrie called up and asked what she could do for us,” Victoria said. “I just asked her to pray for us.”
Carrie’s son, Joe, is an over-the-road trucker.
“He called his mom and said he was going through Nashville and was having a hard time finding a hot, good meal with business closures,” Victoria said. “He wanted her to make him a home-cooked meal.”
Carrie got an idea.
“She wanted to start a fund for truck drivers so they could go by Big Bad Wolf Grill and get a free hot meal,” Victoria said. “It’s an ideal location. We are one-tenth of a mile from I-40. Our parking lot is big enough for rigs, and the business next to us is vacant.”
Carrie made the first donation to the fund, called the “#Joe Kind fund.” For his recent birthday, he asked people to do something kind in his name instead of sending gifts. The fund that started out to pay for meals for truckers grew to feed tornado victims as well, and beyond.
“It’s for anyone who needs it,” Victoria said. “Tornado victims, those out of work, someone or family who is in need of a meal. We don’t care and we don’t police. We trust.”
About $3,000 has been donated to the fund.
“People walk in here and hand me cash,” Victoria said. “They call on the phone with their credit card number. They mail checks and send money through PayPal.”
Others buy a meal and ask for their change to be put into the fund. Victoria has a gift card for the fund and uses it to pay for the meals. An individual can use up to $15 a meal, a family can use $25.
“We don’t limit anyone,” Victoria said. “One family came and their home had been leveled. They didn’t even have anywhere to cook.”
When the coronavirus struck, Big Bad Wolf Grill lost all of its catering business (weddings and a huge gig with the governor’s office) as well as its dine-in service.
The additional customers, despite dine-in restrictions, are keeping the restaurant afloat as well.
“It’s weird to say the tornado saved our business,” Victoria said. “How ironic.”
Victoria said loves to carry the food out to the truckers.
“It’s a huge blessing,” she said. “I feel like the hands and feet of Jesus when I hand over food to the truckers. Sometimes I even ask if they need a Bible.”