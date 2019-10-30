Clairrene’s Treasures, the upscale flea market in north Mt. Juliet, closed permanently last week but its owner, Clairrene Hale said she is at peace.
The 71-year-old Hale stood outside the building she leased the past 18 years and breathed a sigh of relief. She said she will so miss her loyal customers who came to the Lebanon Road store to find their own treasures; be it a salt shaker, gently used patio tables, statues, a framed antique print or a piece of furniture crafted by Hale herself in some of the booths.
Hale’s custom-built pieces built by Hale sold quickly over many years. That popularity was a harbinger of things to come for her next career.
Hale has lived in Mt. Juliet for 25 years. She said getting into her business was a “God thing.”
She was working at an antique place and rolled upon her current location up for lease. There were 15 antique venders and it increased to at least 20. In the end last week, most of the cool stuff was hers to sell.
“I am now nearly 72 years old,” Hale said. “People ask me why I am retiring. I say I am simply old and tired.”
She worked seven days a week for dozens of years, and recently she was at the store at least five days a week, selling memories and histories.
New journey
Hale’s next career path is full of paint strokes and building. Hale said she is ready to put time and some muscle into building custom furniture that will be available in her garage
Six years ago, she started building furniture. Her first customer was from Oregon who had moved here.
“She is special,” she said. “She wanted a farm table. I made it for her.”
She watched a local furniture maker for building tips. Customers love her cottage-style, custom-built pieces.
“I am not going anywhere,” she said. “Just some time with family and building furniture, it’s all good. I’ve never been better. Some time to sit on back porch. It has been good things and, good friends.”