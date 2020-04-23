Although the academic year ended early for Mt. Juliet schools, there’s still a chance that this year’s seniors will be able to celebrate at prom and graduation.
It’s just a matter of when.
Officials at both Mt. Juliet High School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy said they are doing their best to plan both a graduation and a prom. Proms were scheduled to be held this month.
There are 590 students enrolled at MJCA and 2,200 students enrolled at MJHS.
MJHS was scheduled to have graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center, but the university canceled scheduled events at the arena for the coronavirus pandemic.
Principal Leigh Anne Rainey sent an email to students’ parents saying that graduation likely would be held at the school’s football stadium.
“We have to do what we can to recognize these seniors in the best possible way,” school board member Wayne McNeese said. “It might be about 7 p.m. when it’s cooler.”
McNeese said while both events are important, graduation to him is a bigger deal because scholarships and accolades are presented as well as diplomas.
MJCA Headmaster Brig Thompson said there are 36 graduating seniors at his school this year. MJCA usually holds graduation in the school’s sanctuary.
“We are pretty much in the same boat at MJHS,” he said. “We are in discussions on how to allow our seniors to have a meaningful prom and graduation. We will come up with a plan A, B, and C to cover whatever comes up.”