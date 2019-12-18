The intermittent drizzle joined the tears of hundreds of community members who gathered to shine their light at a candlelight vigil last Sunday for Rowan Ace Frensley, the 7-year-old boy who died Saturday when he fell off a float at the annual Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade.
The 7-year-old boy was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. He died from his injuries there.
The community united to attend the vigil at Mt. Juliet Middle School (where the accident occurred) to take the family of Rowan, a WA Wright Elementary School student, under its wing in a ceremony that seemed to be the biggest show of support in the town’s history.
Friends and hundreds of strangers gathered in a solemn show of support. Each were given white candles which were lit as each person shared the flame across the parking lot.
It seemed every pastor from Mt. Juliet was present to lead the prayers and support the mourners.
Memories of Rowan
Rowan was a member of Scout pack 912. Some of his friends said he loved to ride dirt bikes. Jody Kelley worked with Rowan’s mother at RE/MAX.
“Honestly, I am here tonight to grasp the situation,” Kelley said. “It’s so shocking and tragic. We are here to support them and honor a little boy.”
Grayson Wood was in the first grade with Rowan.
“He kept asking if the doctor could fix him,” his father said. “I told him he was in heaven.
Megan Blackwell and Elizabeth Parrish huddled and cried as they clung to blue balloons that were later released.
“He was such a great kid,” Blackwell said. “He was a family friend.”
Parrish said the huge gathering in Rowan’s memory was “amazing.”
“This is beautiful,” she said as she looked at the crowd. “When Rowan saw anyone, he’d just run up to them with excitement.”
Eric Moreno with Friendship Community Church addressed the silent crowd.
“Rowan had just begun to really live,” he said. “We are here in memoriam, to pray over the situation. Let’s pause and praise Rowan. It was a tragic accident and we know where Rowan is now.”
“Rowan was known to be a picky eater,” said Moreno, who said his son told him, “Now he can eat whatever he wants.”
Donations and memorials
Jan Littrell, who works with the Mt. Juliet Parks Department, said the city is numb.
“This was our biggest parade, with so many children celebrating the theme of ‘Toy Story’. All the happiness and excitement turned into a tragic catastrophe. We are beyond saddened, along with the whole community,” she said.
Littrell said the city plans to plant a tree, “In this baby’s honor.”
Frensley family friend Tammie Brittain started a social media fundraiser that has received at least $65,000 in donations. She expressed gratitude for a generous and caring community and noted there’s really no price to put on grief and recovery.
Rowan’s aunt and family spokesperson Kelly Greer Van Hoven released a statement:
“We would like to thank everyone for your kindness, generosity, and most of all your prayers. We are touched by the outpouring from our community. We ask you to continue praying for strength, comfort, and peace for our family and very specifically for Art, Jana and Hudson by name. Rowan was an amazing little boy and we hold him in our hearts forever.”
The statement also said that the family requested a private funeral and that memorial contributions can be made to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital or Boy Scouts of America.
The accident happened at the end of the parade route at the staging area behind Mt. Juliet Middle School around 12:20 p.m., Mt. Juliet police said.
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said the boy’s father was driving the pickup truck that pulled the float trailer.
“Somehow the boy fell off the truck,” Luffman said.
Luffman led an escort for the ambulance after MJPD officers helped to clear the parade route.
“When we got to the hospital, the boy had a vibrant pulse and good respiration,” Luffman said. “But with such severe head trauma it’s so hard to tell. With this type of severity, and brain swelling, all things can come into play.”