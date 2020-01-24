Bella Higginbotham was already a veteran stage actress as a preteen when a chance to appear on the Hollywood big screen came calling.
Well, it wasn’t exactly Hollywood because the movie “Troop Zero” would be shot in Louisiana. And it wasn’t exactly the big screen, because the Amazon-funded film would be streamed among its Prime titles. It did, however, receive rave reviews when it debuted at last year’s Sundance Film Festival.
But the now 14-year-old Mt. Juliet girl jumped at the opportunity and later found out she would get to share the screen with a pair of Academy Award-winning actresses, two comedic veterans and a handful of fellow up-and-coming young stars.
In “Troop Zero” Higginbotham plays Anne-Claire, whose devotion to her fellow Birdie Scouts is outmatched only by her commitment to Jesus.
“We found her during our original round of casting,” said Bert, one half of the film’s directing team of Bert and Bertie. “We had no idea who the character would be until Bella stepped through that door.”
Higginbotham got involved in the film in pretty much the usual way for many actors and actresses. But after portraying several roles in local, area and national theatre, it was quite a different experience for her.
“My agent sent me the self-tape audition, and I taped myself and auditioned,” Higginbotham said. “And we sent it in, and they liked me. So, I got a callback, and they liked me for that. I was pinned for the role for a while, and then they offered me the role, and I said yes. And then we started filming. It was a really great experience.”
Most everything was different, by comparison to stage and film, according to Higginbotham.
“It was very different,” she said. “We didn’t film it in order. We did the obstacle course scene first, and I remember that being very difficult, because I hadn’t worn those glasses for a long period of time yet. So, my depth perception was very bad, and so I fell a couple of times, and that was funny.”
“On set, sometimes we had some downtime, and sometimes we didn’t really have much downtime. It was very interesting and very different from theatre. People did say I was good with (hitting my mark), because I was good with theatre, where you have to hit your mark every time. So, I think that really prepared me to do my best.
The film stars Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney as well as Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan and Mike Epps.
Higginbotham said the chance to work with actors and actresses like Davis, Janney and Gaffigan was incredible.
“It was very neat,” she said. “I just soaked it up every day that I was on set when I was with them. They just radiated professionalism and grace, and they were all so inspiring, really. I learned so much from watching them, which sounds kind of creepy. But it was really a great opportunity to work with them. And Jim Gaffigan is really funny.”
In the movie, Higginbotham’s character has only one eye, which proved difficult for her during filming.
“It was a little challenging,” she said. “I actually have pretty bad eyesight; I need glasses. We put the eye patch over my good eye, so I was seeing out of my bad eye. So, my depth perception was bad. I couldn’t imagine having to live like that, like someone who only has one eye. That would be very challenging, and I appreciate that more. I didn’t have to wear the glasses for that long. I wore them only in scenes, and I took them off right after the scenes. And I wore contacts, so I wasn’t that blind.”
After a whirlwind of premiers for the film in Los Angeles, Atlanta and two in Nashville, Higginbotham is settling into her new stardom. But she’s not even close to done.
“I just booked my next job, but I can’t say anything about it, because it hasn’t been announced yet,” she said. “So, you’ll hear about it soon, hopefully.”
As for whether she prefers the stage or screen, Higginbotham said it’s a tossup.
“I’ve done a lot of theatre, and I would love to continue that and go to Broadway,” she said. “But I would really love to do film and movies and all that stuff, as well. So, I think both.”
BELLA HIGGINBOTHAM’S GREATEST HITS
Age: 14
Hometown: Mt. Juliet.
Favorite songs: “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and anything by David Bowie
Favorite movies: the original “Parent Trap” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”
Favorite plays or musicals: “Trevor” and “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”
Favorite foods: Spaghetti, Chinese food and ramen.
Favorite places to visit: New York and any new place.
Favorite book: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.