Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.