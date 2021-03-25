After seven years of pushing, prodding and researching, a fire station in north Mt. Juliet takes another step this week toward serving the community.
The design of the fire station was completed last week. City officials plan to review qualifying bids the last week of April.
“A request for bids goes out March 24,” said Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman. “The first week of May we look to begin construction.”
Northtown Gardens, a 360-unit apartment complex, just south of the Windtree Trace subdivision, is under construction. Windtree Pines, a 160-acre residential development down the road awaiting second reading for city approval.
“And, we have a $110,000 million high school right next to the new station,” said Luffman.
Mt. Juliet purchased land from Wilson County Schools near Green Hill High School at a cost of $200,000. Construction costs of the station are $3 million.
The new fire station will be 10,000 square feet with three bays. It will house a fire engine, ladder truck, one ambulance and most likely REHAB 23. Luffman will make a request for nine new firefighters to man the station at a cost of $460,000 annually.
The city’s fire station on its south side was operated out of property tax funds the past seven years. Currently it is funded out of the city’s general budget, similar to other city budgets. This is the same with the north station.
“I am prayful and hopeful our new station will begin to operate as a Christmas present to the city and its visitors,” said Luffman.
The station is in Vice Mayor Ray Justice’s district. He said he’s “ecstatic” that groundbreaking for the station is scheduled the first week of May.
“It was great when we worked out a deal with the county school board to buy the land,” he said. “Since then, it’s been ongoing and purposeful and the end result is a success.
“I am extremely happy for our citizens. We can count these types of big wins on one hand.”