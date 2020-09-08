Twenty-six years in the military is bound to give someone grit and enthusiasm.
Dana Anderson of Lebanon is a perfect example of gaining these attributes during her nearly three decades of military service.
And the proof is in the pudding as she goes full force on another journey that led her to become a small business owner in Mt. Juliet. And not just one business but two.
Thirteen months ago, Anderson took full ownership of Dragonfly Consignment on North Mt. Juliet Road. Exactly one year later she bought The Sugar Pea, located one-tenth of a mile away on the same street. But Anderson doesn’t take entrepreneurship lightly.
Both stores are consignment boutiques where customers can browse and land the astounding finds at astonishingly reasonable prices.
Dragonfly Consignment is full of eclectic, gently used furniture and household accessories, along with boutique items made by local artists. The Sugar Pea is a woman’s consignment delight with a treasure trove of high-end new and softly used designer women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories.
One year into ownership of Dragon Fly, Anderson is upbeat.
“It’s gone well,” she said. “Except for COVID.”
Dragonfly has a nice mix of items for the home. Anderson said it had been open for nine years before she bought it. The items are thoughtfully arranged, with vignettes of mixed pieces put together to spur the imagination. However, it doesn’t feel cramped, but rather homey.
“We have items from pictures, furniture and artisan accessories, and so much more,” said Anderson. “We only accept really unique pieces. They are good quality and for every budget.”
What’s so fun for customers is the fact that the boutiques’ offerings change daily. The items can range from $10 and up to her current tiki bar that’s priced at $1,700.
“And prices in between,” Anderson said with a laugh. “Currently we have a beautiful La-Z-Boy sofa for $370.”
There are paintings priced from $300 to $500, and many are less expensive. Another fantastic find recently in the boutique was a heavy dinette set priced at $500. If the item were new it would have cost about $3,500, said Anderson.
The consignment arrangement is 50-50.
The clothes store
As for The Sugar Pea, Anderson shadowed the former longtime owners and gleaned much information as she soaked in the array of clothes and jewelry. This boutique is also artfully arranged with tablescapes with racks of clothes from casual to ballroom fancy.
Many of the items still have the tags on them and the designer, to-die-for labels range from Gucci to Dolce and Gabbana to Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. There’s also mid-range clothing like Chico’s and Kate Spade.
On the store’s Facebook page Anderson showcases the clothing, many times outfits paired perfectly from blouses and pants, with matching shoes, earrings and necklaces. They are usually sold within 15 minutes of being posted on social media.
Another attraction at The Sugar Pea is Kennedy Taylor. She’s a fashionable young woman who each week pulls a couple of dozen items and hops on Facebook Live to show them. She’s describes the brand, price, size and details about each piece. Many times, she will throw a designer purse over her shoulder to show how it wears.
“One of the first questions I get since I bought the boutique is if Kennedy will stay, and I say yes,” Anderson said.
Taylor is expecting a baby, but the plan is for her to return to the store.
“Yes, this was a leap of faith,” Anderson said. “You have to have faith it will work out. There may be some bumps. But I feel this was the right thing for me to do. It was a huge leap with a lot of faith. It’s sink or swim. We may have to wear masks for a while, but it will get better.”
DRAGONFLY CONSIGNMENT
What: Furniture and home decor consignment shop
Location: 3548 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Owner: Dana Anderson
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Contact: (615) 758-4700
THE SUGAR PEA
What: High end women’s consignment shop
Location: 3384 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.
Owner: Dana Anderson
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Contact: (615) 553-4627