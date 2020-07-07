Mt. Juliet City commissioners have waived building permit fees for residential properties affected by the March tornado.
The 4-1 vote (Mayor Ed Hagerty abstained) came after about 10 affected residents came to the meeting and four residents spoke to the commission asking for the waivers.
Prior to the vote Vice-Mayor James Maness posted a document that allowed supporters of the waiver to sign. At one point, there were more than 336 signatures.
According to Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire, the waiver includes building, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and adequate emergency service fees for the homeowners affected by the tornado.
She said that Wilson Emergency Management Agency’s assessment list includes 372 homes damaged in the city; 68 homes were 100 percent destroyed; 75 homes had major damage; 95 homes had minor damage; and 134 homes were affected with minimal damages.
“Of the 372 homes affected, 105 had already pulled and paid for various permits.” Hire said. “The city refunded $44,000 in permit fees last week. It is difficult to determine the overall total cost of the fee waiver because each house’s damage is unique and one may require only one permit whereas another may need multiple permits.”
The fees also vary depending on the type of permit needed and the extent of the work to be done. Homeowners who suffered damage have until March of next year to pull the permits under the fee waiver.
Maness said some constituents are still “fighting” with their insurance companies about settlements.
“It’s really too early to say how many people will take advantage of the waiver,” he said. “I would think about 75 percent.”
David Kemp owns a home in the Pleasant Grove area and he said his home was destroyed in the tornado. Kemp said the city has waived about $3,100 in building permit fees for him.
“It’s not charity,” he said. “We were not asking for money; we were asking for a waiver.”
The Kemps lived for 23 years in the house that was destroyed. Three of their vehicles were damaged.
“This waiver gave us a bit of a break,” he said.
He said he plans to rebuild a home on the same property and hopes the new home is ready by Thanksgiving.
“Everything we do, we do in Mt. Juliet,” he said. “We try to keep our money here. We love this community. Now we are going to redo, redo our forever home here.”