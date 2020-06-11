Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony on campus a little more than three months after a tornado damaged buildings there and the COVID-19 pandemic cut classes short for the school year.
The 36 graduates endured 90-degree midday Saturday heat as families sat six feet apart in the campus parking lot where the graduation was held.
“What a year it has been. My goodness. I’m just hoping none of you blamed the tornado, maybe all the rain, the coronavirus and the outdoor graduation on your new head of school. It had nothing to do with me,” said first-year Head of School Brig Thompson.
He said school leaders would have liked to hold the graduation ceremony on the school’s football field, but it was heavily damaged by the March 2 tornado. Thompson also spoke about the sentiment from people wanting to fast forward through 2020 to 2021 for several reasons.
Thompson said he understood the sentiment, but did not want to forget certain moments of the year, including his time at the school.
“I don’t want to forget my first year here at this amazing school and getting to know some of the best people around that I’ve ever met,” he said.
Valedictorian John Woolson continued to make light of the highly unusual end of the school year.
“I’m sure that when (Thompson and first year high school principal Jon Willis) took over at the beginning of this year, they never dreamed the Class of ‘20 would pull of the two greatest senior pranks of all time — destroying the school and causing a global pandemic,” Woolson said. “In this time of confusion, you’ve managed to keep the school together when many people would have given up on that, and for that, I truly thank you.”
Commencement speaker David Spence, an MJCA elementary teacher, delivered a speech on the legacy of Mt. Juliet Christian Academy and discussed the tornado. He highlighted the Saints’ logo, which features two crossed swords.
“I have an overactive imagination. Whenever there’s times of trouble, what I do is think about those two swords clanging together, like a rattling of the sabers. As the sounds of those swords go out, I think it’s a call to action. I think it’s a call to prayer. I think it’s a call to move forward. On that night, I feel as though in the spirit, it was a call to all of us,” Spence said.
He noted the dozens of faculty, students, families and community members that rushed to help the school following the tornado.
“When this school and this church was hit its hardest, it the time our light shined the brightest. Graduates, I’m happy you will always have this foundation to launch from,” he said.