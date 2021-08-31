There were gasps and cheers at the recent Back to School Bash at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy when Headmaster Brig Thompson announced the school had received $1 million from a long-time member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet.
Thompson said Mary Helen Bass, a member of the church for 70 years, had a provision in her will to leave the school a $1 million donation which will be made in one installment rather than spread over a few years.
MJCA is a 41-year-old ministry of First Baptist Church. They are located on adjacent properties on N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Bass had been a member of the church since 1951. She died on Jan. 18, 2021, at age 90.
“I did not have the honor of knowing Miss Bass, nor will she get to see the amazing impact of the extremely generous gift, but the legacy of her kindness will be felt for many years,” Thompson told the Wilson Post.
“We will be able to use this gift to cover many of the shortfalls between insurance and still needed campus repairs. It’s just so exciting.”
MJCA’s campus received significant damage from a 2020 tornado.
First Baptist Mt. Juliet Pastoral Care and Senior Adult Pastor David Fallin said he knew Bass well and helped to officiate at her funeral.
“She’s been attending First Baptist Mt. Juliet for many years, since 1951,” he said. “She never married and was a single lady. She left her inheritance to MJCA and I think that’s pretty cool.”
“Her power of attorney is my neighbor. At the graveside, he came up to me and said she had left a ‘significant’ gift to the school. We recently found out and I had no idea how significant her generous gift was until now.”
Fallin said Bass attended church and Sunday School each week until her health prevented it.
Bass lived her entire life in Mt. Juliet and grew up on her family farm that was located where Charlie Daniels Park is now, said Fallin. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1953 and worked nearly four decades at First American National Bank (now Regions Bank) in the trust department.
In her later years, Bass lived at Carrick Glen Assisted Living.
“Miss Mary Helen was a faithful follower,” said Fallin. “She never had children, so I guess she decided to bless ours at the school. She left a legacy and was a lovely person, always behind the scenes. She was well-loved by her peers.”
FBC Mt. Juliet Lead Senior Pastor Phillip Dunn made the announcement with Thompson.
“They made the announcement together,” said MJCA Communications Director Heather Burnette. “It was a special bash to start school and they both had teased they had something powerful to say the days before. There were cheers, and gasps and claps and cheerful gladness all the way around.”