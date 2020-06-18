Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind: WSW @ 0mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 0mph
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
Wind: SSW @ 0mph
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
Visibility: 9 mi
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
Visibility: 7 mi
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
Humidity: 96%
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Wind Chill: 65°
Visibility: 5 mi
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
Precip: 24% Chance
Wind: S @ 0mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Heat Index: 65°
Precip: 11% Chance
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
Visibility: 8 mi
MT. JULIET -- A photo collage from the 10 a.m. graduation ceremony held Thursday, June 18 at Mt. Juliet High School's Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
All photos by Dallus Whitfield, The Wilson Post.
The Wilson Post