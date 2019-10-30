Mt. Juliet High School Assistant Band Director/Orchestra Director Sherie Grossman is one of just 25 music teachers from across the country named as a semifinalist for the seventh annual Music Educator Award from The Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.
The 10 finalists will be announced in December. The winner will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and other GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.
More than 3,300 nominations were submitted from all 50 states.
The Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant contribution to music education and who demonstrate a commitment to maintaining music education in the schools.