Wilson County’s four public high schools have set their prom dates and the principals said that their prom committees are already working hard.
Mt. Juliet High School
Although Mt. Juliet High School Principal Leigh Anne Rainey announced last spring the school’s 2020 prom would be held in Wilson County, MJHS will again host its prom next spring at Nashville’s Music City Center, on Saturday, April 25.
The location of the prom was controversial last year because Nashville hosted the 2019 NFL Draft the same day and hundreds of thousands of people were downtown at the time of the prom. There were concerns about traffic, parking and a crowded event schedule that night.
However, Rainey’s decision changed when the school surveyed the parents of last year’s junior class.
“After the event last year, junior parents and students were surveyed and asked for their input on where to go for their senior year (this year),” Rainey said. “Overwhelmingly they wanted this to remain at Music City Center due to many variables. The event was wonderful last year, and the students enjoy this being held at MCC.”
She said that despite everything happening downtown, the event was “flawless. The students had a wonderful time and parents attending for the senior walk presentation were very pleased. It was relatively ‘uneventful’ which is what you want for an event involving teenagers in the numbers that we are accommodating. The students behaved beautifully, and it was a wonderful night.”
Although Rainey said she had directed the prom committee to look for a place in Wilson County to host the prom, the 1,200 students, staff and parents (for the senior walk) made it impossible to find a location that could provide parking and a large enough space for the event.
She said the committee considered the Wilson County Expo Center, The Mill and the school itself.
Last year, buses brought the students from Lebanon to the Music City Center.
“It was a help for those that could not secure parking due to the events downtown last year,” she said. “While it was anticipated that this would have a huge effect on the event, it did not in reality. Parents overwhelmingly wanted this event to stay at MCC for this reason. To date, there are no interfering events scheduled for the same time as our prom in April 2020.”
Wilson Central High School
Wilson Central High School’s prom will take place at The Mill in Lebanon on Saturday, April 25. The school usually sells between 600 and 700 tickets to students and approximately 40 teachers attend the prom as well.
There is also a senior walk that features parents and their students who are seniors.
“The hotel we typically used in Murfreesboro booked over us and we looked for a new location,” WCHS Principal Travis Mayfield said. “I think The Mill will be great and we plan to keep it there.”
Watertown High School
Watertown High’s prom will be Friday, April 17 at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon.
“We chose this location because we have used it for several years now, and it provides the ambience and character that allow students to have a great time in a local and historical area,” Watertown High School assistant principal Emily Adkisson said.
“I would say we are expecting anywhere from 80-100 students,” she said. “We will probably have around 15-20 faculty and staff that will attend, including our two SRO officers and all three administrators. Parents are not allowed to attend the prom itself, (but) we will have a Senior Walk. It is the first thing we do to start off prom, and parents can attend this.”
Lebanon High School
Lebanon High School will host its prom on Friday, April 17 at The Mill in Lebanon.
“We wanted to use a local venue,” LHS assistant principal Selene Tinsley said. “We had our prom last year at The Mill at Lebanon, and it was a fabulous experience.”
Principal Dr. Scott Walters said, “last year we sold around 600 prom tickets to students and their guests. We expect about the same number this year. We will be announcing the theme for this year’s prom after winter break when tickets go on sale. We do have a senior walk, to which parents are invited.”