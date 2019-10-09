The Mt. Juliet High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization has followed the lead of Carroll-Oakland School and purchased 120 bleeding control kits for the school.
The kits will be placed in every classroom and in high traffic areas around MJHS.
At the beginning of the school year, MJHS School Resource Officers J.P. Tuggle and Eric Gray discussed the school’s preparedness in the event that a critical incident should occur.
“The Basic Bleeding Control Kit is designed to provide essential equipment for immediate responders to be able to take action to stop life threatening bleeding,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Scott Moore said. “Each Bleeding Control Kit contains one (combat application tourniquet), compressed gauzes, shears, pressure dressing/bandages, and step by step illustrated instructions so that even untrained persons can use the kit properly.”
Moore added that, the “most important part of the kit is the C.A.T. tourniquet. Studies have shown that in the event of an arterial bleed the C.A.T. tourniquet, when applied correctly, drastically increases the rate of survival. The C.A.T. tourniquet works by applying localized pressure using a twist and lock mechanism that can effectively compress an artery and stop the bleeding.”
Moore said that “each teacher and staff member at MJHS will be trained in the proper techniques to self-apply the tourniquet or to assist others in application. This training will be done by the SROs and the training staff with the Wilson Emergency Management Agency.”
Moore said that the ideal time period between the application of the tourniquet and when care is administered is one- to two-hours.
“With our proximity to multiple trauma centers in the area this is completely feasible,” he said.
With the direction and help from Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Jones, who was able to accomplish this task while serving as SRO at Carroll-Oakland School, Tuggle and Grey were able to start the process, Moore said.
Moore said that MJHS Principal Leigh Anne Rainey “quickly supported the idea,” and that the SROs requested funding for the kits from the PTSO. The entire cost of the kits was around $6,000 Moore said.
Officials at all of the schools in WCS and others in the Lebanon Special School District were asked if their school had the kits. Most said “no,”; however, one, West Elementary, said that it plans to purchase the kits soon.