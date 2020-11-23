Mt. Juliet Police K-9 Majlo has officially been cleared to return to duty for narcotics detection.
The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois had spent the past month undergoing rehabilitation from leg injuries to determine if he would be able to continue on duty.
The biggest fear of his partner, Officer Chris Barth, and police officials, was Majlo might have to retire.
“He has been released to work in narcotics detection,” said Cpt. Tyler Chandler.
Chandler said that Barth noticed the dog raising his leg as if in pain. Examinations by a veterinarian showed tendon injuries to both of the dog’s hind legs.
Majlo has been released to work with Barth five days a week tracking narcotics.
“Rehabilitative activities are also continuing to hopefully get him back to his full potential in his tracking and apprehension abilities,” said Chandler.
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners had approved $3,000 for Majlo’s vet bills.
Chandler said there are no plans at this time to obtain an additional K-9.
“At this moment, there is not a search for another K-9,” he said. “We are focusing on Majlo’s rehabilitation. However, in our department’s 10-year Strategic Plan, we plan to add an additional K-9 team within three years and a third K-9 team in the next seven to 10 years.”
A recently approved $6 million expansion to police includes two K-9 kennels.
“Officer Barth and Majlo are such a great, successful team,” Chandler said. “Their success is attributed, really, to how well Officer Barth works and trains with Majlo. He is very compassionate and committed to keeping our community safe, and he puts a lot of effort into ensuring their team is successful.”