Capt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said there will be an increased police presence in neighborhoods on Halloween.
He also said officers depend on parents to keep their children out of the streets.
“Parents should be prepared, and mindful of their child’s safety by following simple safety precautions,” said Chandler.
The department’s officers on patrol will hand out reflective bracelets to help trick-or-treaters been seen by drivers.
“Please tell your child they are not indestructible and people may not slow down for them to cross the street,” Chandler said.
The reflective bracelets are also available at the Mt. Juliet Police Department, 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.