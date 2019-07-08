Mt. Juliet Police Department officers joined hundreds of other brothers and sisters in blue Monday to say a final goodbye to comrade Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson, 28, at his memorial service at Cornerstone Church.
The Mt. Juliet police precinct was lit in blue light following Anderson’s violent and untimely death July 4 at 3 a.m. when police said Jayona Brown, 17, went through a flashing red light and struck Anderson’s car in a violent and fiery crash. Police said just prior, another officer had noticed her high beams were on and pursued, but stopped when he learned the car had not been stolen.
Anderson died at the scene and Brown, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, has been charged with multiple offenses. Her passenger, an 18-year- old, did sustain life threatening injuries, according to Metro police.
To salute Anderson, MJPD officers and members of the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet showed up in support over the weekend and Monday.
According to MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler, upon learning of Anderson’s death they placed blue lights on the precinct building and landscaping.
“It was lit until internment,” he said.
That was Monday. The department also participated in an escort Sunday.
“We (were) an escort on Sunday along Interstate 40 through Wilson County as his [Anderson’s] family travel(ed) from North Carolina to Nashville,” said Chandler.
Also, FDMJ raised a flag on the Beckwith Road overpass as the procession passed through Wilson County.
On Monday, the MJPD honor guard assisted the funeral with casket guard and several MJPD officers attended Anderson’s funeral service in support of the fallen officer.
“We do this for all fallen Tennessee officers and we do it as a show of honor for the fallen officer and in expression of our support for the department’s loss,” Chandler said.
Anderson was a four-year veteran with the Metro Nashville Police Department and leaves behind a 2-year-old son and girlfriend.
The service was held Monday at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 726 W. Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. Visitation was Monday at the church from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.