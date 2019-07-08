Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.