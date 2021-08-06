The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate an incident in which a Mt. Juliet police officer shot a man holding a knife outside the Providence Kroger on Thursday morning.
No one else was injured in the incident. According to Mt. Juliet Police Cpt. Tyler Chandler, the suspect was taken into custody and remained at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon. Chandler said the incident was the first officer-involved shooting in Mt. Juliet this year.
According to Chandler, officers responded to a “person with weapon” call at the grocery store located at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Rd. around 7:38 a.m. The report was a man chasing others with a knife.
Chandler said the first officer at the scene approached the suspect and the man pulled a knife from his waistband. The man advanced toward the officer with the knife in his hand, said police. The officer then shot the man.
“We are grateful for our officer’s rapid response to a dangerous event in a busy shopping area and are thankful that no one was injured by the suspect, MJPD Police Chief James Hambrick said in a department news release. “Incidents like this are traumatic for all involved, and the officer has been placed on routine administrative leave. All are in my prayers, including the suspect, for a quick recovery.”
The store reopened later the same day.
According TBI’s Communications Director Josh Devine, 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson requested that agency investigate the shooting. That is a standard request when a police officer is involved in a shooting.
TBI officials said “the situation escalated, resulting in the officer shooting the man.”
MJPD officials said the officer involved is on leave. The name of this officer has not been released, or the name of the suspect shot.
Providence Kroger store manager Jill Tzompanaksis did not give a comment about the incident when contacted. Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads said the company is fully cooperating with the TBI in the investigation.