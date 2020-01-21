Mt. Juliet saw a 10 percent reduction in reported crime last year, according to official police records.
Under the umbrella of a 10 percent reduction in reported crime last year were 49 percent fewer burglaries, 70 percent fewer fraud cases, 28 percent fewer motor vehicle thefts, and 20 percent fewer car burglaries.
According to the department’s annual review, there was 16 percent fewer traffic crashes and an 8 percent improvement of the crime clearance rate.
“We are grateful many serious crimes, such as robbery, burglary, theft and even shoplifting trended lower in 2019 than 2018,” MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler said. “In addition, crashes continue to trend down, city-wide. Our department remains committed to protecting our residents and visitors with passionate police officers and the use of technology. Our officers are relentless in their pursuit of those who cause harm in our city, and they stay very active.”
There are 62 full-time officers in the city’s police department.
Also last year the department 2019 began using body-worn cameras and load-bearing vests for all of the department’s officers.
The Community Service Officer Program also began last year. The program is made up of volunteers who provide non-law enforcement assistance.
“Our two volunteers worked a total of 1,202 hours,” Chandler said.
The department’s Guardian Shield program also started last year. The program is a license plate recognition program using more than 30 traffic light cameras. It can detect stolen cars or cars driven by people suspected of a crime, among other benefits.
“The year 2019 was a year of many successful accomplishments,” MJPD Chief James Hambrick said. “We fully implemented body-worn cameras, deployed modern uniforms, new units started, as well as Guardian Shield. This would not have been possible without the hard work of our staff and strong support from our community.”