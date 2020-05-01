The Mt. Juliet Police Department want to expand its vehicle use policies, saying it will improve visibility, response time and accessibility.
Mt. Juliet Deputy Chief Michael Mullins joined Police Chief James Hambrick during the Mt. Juliet Commission budget work session Monday night to discuss three possible changes in the department’s take-home vehicle procedures.
The proposed MJPD 2020-2021 budget included $400,000 to go toward two new patrol positions and the purchase of 14 vehicles for the department.
Mullins outlined three potential changes that he said could help the department in several ways.
Currently, MJPD officers are allowed to take their patrol vehicles to their homes if they live within 20 miles of the city limit. Mullins said expanding that area to 25 miles would allow all but one officer, who lives in Murfreesboro, to take their vehicle home with them.
Mullins said some officers park their vehicles at places throughout and just outside of the county, such as fire stations, then drive their personal vehicle home.
“What we’re asking to do is expand that so we don’t have to stop. There’s certain equipment in those cars that we can’t leave in those parked cars in those locations, so they have to transfer equipment in and out between shifts,” Mullins said. “What we’ve found recently with the tornado is this delayed our response time significantly because they had to respond there, transfer all their equipment and then get here.”
The second change outlined by Mullins would allow on-call personnel, such as detectives, to drive their patrol vehicle to personal events such as birthday parties. He said currently if a detective is at an event and is called to a crime scene, he must drive his personal vehicle home and then drive to the scene in the city-issued vehicle.
The third change would allow officers to take their patrol vehicles on personal trips if they live within Mt. Juliet city limits. Mullins used an example of a police officer driving to the grocery store.
“It gives me additional visibility on the road. It gives me additional visibility in the Kroger parking lot, and it gives me additional visibility on the way back,” he said.
If allowed, the officer would be required to have a police radio, be armed and respond to any situation they may encounter during that trip.
Mullins said the costs of all three changes would be around $25,000 per year, with the third option estimated to cost around $21,000, which is mostly fuel costs. Mullins said he didn’t believe all officers who lived within the city limits would choose to exercise the third option.
Mullins said the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department either have these policies in place or are in the process of adding them.
The commissioners asked Mullins and Hambrick to further study the potential changes before budget voting begins.
The next scheduled Mt. Juliet Commission meeting is Monday, May 11.