Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Moldex-Metric, Inc. officials announced today that the N95 respirator manufacturer will locate new operations in Lebanon.
The project represents an investment by Moldex of over $25 million and the creation more than 200 new jobs in Wilson County over the next three years, according to a press release from the state.
Moldex is expanding its N95 respirator capacity to meet the surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future market demand. The company plans to retrofit an existing building in Lebanon, which will be its first manufacturing facility in Tennessee. Beyond the capacity increase, Moldex also intends to build an additional distribution center on the 21-acre site.
Headquartered in Culver City, Calif., Moldex is the second-largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in North America and has been manufacturing NIOSH approved respirators and hearing protection products for almost 40 years. Moldex products are made using proprietary technology and have been granted more than 50 patents.
Since 2015, TNECD has supported 20 economic development projects in Wilson County, accounting for 2,750 job commitments and more than $785 million in capital investment.
”Having conducted an exhaustive search for a suitable site, the State of Tennessee provided unique advantages to accomplish our expansion plans and it quickly became clear that Tennessee was the best location for our facility,” Moldex-Metric President and CEO Mark Magidson said. “In addition to expanding our capacity for N95 respirators, adding a distribution facility in Lebanon will place our products closer to many of our customers. We look forward to our partnership with the State of Tennessee, TNECD and the Lebanon community.”