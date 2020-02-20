An alert mom and smoke detectors helped firefighters contain a house fire last Wednesday morning.
The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet received an alarm for a two-story home fire at 7:34 a.m. in the Kelsey Glen subdivision.
FDMJ Chief Jamie Luffman said when crews responded in a steady rain flames already were shooting out of a top-floor window.
“The mom had taken one of their children to school and when she returned into the house, she smelled smoke,” Luffman said. “Almost simultaneously the smoke alarms went off.”
Luffman said the mom ran inside to wake up her husband. They got their other four children out of the house.
Initial investigation into the fire pointed to a malfunction of an air blower motor on the second floor. Luffman said the second floor had extensive fire, smoke and water damage, and that there was a lot of water damage on the first floor.
There were no pets involved and the residents and the firefighters were not injured.