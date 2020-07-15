Annual event benefits scholarships --
The Cumberland University Patrons’ Party was held Saturday, July 10 at the Lebanon home of Lynotte and Denise Moore.
The event raises funds for scholarships for CU students. Guests at the outdoor party this year were greeted with temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations as precautions against COVID-19.
The event normally coincides with the Phoenix Ball, CU's formal event, which was canceled this year because of concerns of the pandemic.
The Phoenix Ball is scheduled for June of 2021.