Wilson County’s COVID-19 cases broke the 20,000 threshold and continued to rise last weekend as officials reported 144 new cases and three new deaths.
The additions bring Wilson County’s total case count to 20,022 cases, up from Friday’s count of 19,878 cases. The county has just under 500 active cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The three additional deaths brought the county’s total to 260 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
As of Aug. 2, Wilson County averaged 34.3 new cases reported per day over 14 days from July 19 through August 1. The average for the previous 14 days was 10.4 cases per day.
The county averaged 249 tests per day for the week ending August 1, which yielded a 16.1-percent positivity rate, up about four percentage points from the previous week.
About 42 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38 percent have received two doses. Just more than 160 people received over the weekend, bringing Wilson County’s fully vaccinated number to 113,918.
State Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said Monday the state has experienced a 204 percent increase in COVID-19 cases, primarily from the Delta variant.
More than 1,000 people are hospitalized throughout the state, according to Piercey, which is about the same level the state experienced in February.
Piercey noted the state’s vaccination rates have also increased as the Delta variant continues to spread, primarily among the unvaccinated, but said there have been 1,600 breakthrough cases – 0.18 percent – among 2.7 million vaccinated Tennesseans.
Data shows that 93 percent of all cases, 95 percent of deaths and 90 percent of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are amongst unvaccinated people.
"Vaccine is still the single best tool against coronavirus: It can save your life and those of who are around you,” Piercey said.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said county government leaders continue to cooperate with the Wilson County Health Department on updates and guidance about the pandemic.
Hutto said his office monitors local and state COVID-19 figures and observes public actions as cases steadily increase. He said that there have been no discussions about reinstating a county-wide mask mandate, primarily because there has been no guidance or communication about it from the governor’s office.
“I feel like that people are definitely aware going into this and know the precautions to take to keep themselves safe because we’ve been dealing with it for quite some time now,” Hutto said.
The Wilson County Health Department will conduct testing from 8:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Testing conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are done via self-administered health kits from 8:30 a.m. -10:30am. The kits can be used by adults with a valid email address and smart device.
For information, call the Wilson County Health Department at (615) 444-5325.