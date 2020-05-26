What started as a challenge quickly turned into a focused effort by a Gladeville woman to recognize all first responders in Wilson County.
Anna Fay Leeman recently donated 709 soup bowls to every first response agency in Wilson County, as well as Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. and the Wilson County Road Commission, after she accepted and excelled in a Tupperware challenge.
“This was a promotion that Tupperware suggested we do when they put the soup cups on sale here recently. I was challenged to sell 100, and I had that sold in a couple of hours,” said Leeman, who has been a Tupperware consultant for about 30 years.
Leeman said community members who wanted to show their appreciation to first responders after a devastating start to 2020 donated the Tupperware bowls.
“Middle Tennessee and Wilson County was hit so hard with the tornado, and this is just a small token to show our appreciation as citizens and businesses,” she said.
Leeman said she sold the 709 soup bowls in six days.
“If I had another three or four days, we could’ve hit 1,000, I believe,” she said.