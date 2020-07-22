After 37 years in education, Wilson County Career Technical Education Director Bill Moss has retired.
The graduate of Goodlettsville High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville started teaching at Lebanon High School in 1973. He moved to McGavock High School in Nashville in 1974 and stayed for two years.
“I went into private business, but then I came back to be the assistant principal at LHS in 1983,” he said. “In 1988, I became the CTE director. I then became director of schools (for WCS).”
CTE is designed to offer opportunities to students for a post-graduate career and how they want to pursue those careers, Moss said. Classes begin in the eighth grade. CTE classes are not a separate program at the schools but are integrated into the curriculum.
“The student pursues rigorous academic curriculum at the same time they are pursuing their chosen pathway,” Moss said. “It’s hard to narrow down what CTE is in five or six sentences. It offers programs for all students, whether they are the valedictorian, or a kid going to work with their dad in the construction field.”
After a stint as WCS director and being the principal of the vocational center, he returned to being director of the CTE in 2012.
“It’s time for me to retire,” he said. “There’s no particular reason. I said all along, I would work through 2020. It’s 2020. It’s time.”
Mt. Juliet High School assistant principal Jake Hammond will take over the CTE director’s position.
Moss said while it’s “hard to sum up 37 years (in education),” but the first thing he’s proud of is “the fact that I’ve always stood up for my students. All of the students had opportunities in CTE. I’m extremely proud of it.”
Within the CTE are robotics programs at Mt. Juliet High School and Watertown High School and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program at LHS.
“The CTE is not a single person program,” he said. “The principals, the director of schools and the teachers have to support it. When the teachers and the students buy into all of that, it’s even better.”
Under Moss, the WCS CTE program is the seventh-largest in the state.
“That goes hand in hand with the teachers and students exceling when it comes to CTE and student organizations such as the (Health Occupations Students of America and the Future Farmers of America). The students involved in those type of student organizations excel with that in the region, at state and at nationals,” he said.
Teachers and students are “able to take the ball and run with it,” he said. “There are no better leadership skills than a student can get by being involved in activities such as that.”
Moss said that “leadership is a big issue for me. We’re very fortunate to have a lot of good principals and teachers in the system. I’ve worked with 12 different directors of schools from the time I started teaching until now. Leadership is a key point and I don’t know of anywhere it is taught better than with CTE.”